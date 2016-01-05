MADRID Jan 5 Spain's acting Prime Minister
Mariano Rajoy said on Tuesday he saw no alternative to a repeat
of elections in Catalonia after the region's pro-independence
party fractured over who to name as the new government's leader.
On the formation of a national government after the
inconclusive Dec. 20 national election, Rajoy said he had no
plans to stand down as prime minister candidate.
There are more policy similarities between his conservative
People's Party and its traditional political rivals, the
Socialists, than there were differences, he said, adding that
there were no red lines over pacts with them or liberal
Ciudadanos.
(Reporting by Paul Day; Editing by Angus MacSwann)