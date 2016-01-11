MADRID Jan 11 Spain's Socialist leader Pedro
Sanchez reiterated on Monday he would not back the re-election
of acting Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy, who has called for a
"grand coalition" with his People's Party after an inconclusive
election last month.
Catalonia's parliament swore in a new separatist leader on
Sunday, putting the region's bid for independence from the rest
of the country back on track and raising pressure on national
politicians to reach a deal on a new government..
Sanchez has said he would not join forces with any party
which supports the region's move to separate from Spain,
dismissing a left-wing coalition with Podemos which says
Catalonia should be given the right to a referendum.
(Reporting by Jose Elias Rodriguez, Writing by Paul Day,
Editing by Angus MacSwan)