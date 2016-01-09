MADRID Jan 9 Catalonia's acting head Artur Mas
said on Saturday he would step down as the pro-independence
leader of the Spanish region in order to avoid new regional
elections.
"I am going to step to one side. I will not offer myself as
candidate for (the pro-independence coalition) Junts pel Si for
my reelection as president of Catalonia," Mas told a news
conference in Barcelona.
Mas, in power since 2010, said he backed the mayor of the
Catalan region of Girona, Carles Puigdemont, as his replacement
candidate.
Catalonia has been unable to form a government since an
election in September due to disagreements between the
pro-independence parties who together gained a majority. If a
new candidate had not been chosen before Jan. 11, new regional
elections would have been called automatically.
(Reporting by Angus Berwick; Editing by Ana Vicario)