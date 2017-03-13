MADRID, March 13 The former head of Spain's
Catalonia region was barred from public office for two years on
Monday for staging an informal referendum on independence, after
a trial that has stoked tensions between separatist leaders and
the central government.
Artur Mas - who was regional governor in 2014 when
pro-independence campaigners held a symbolic referendum in
breach of a legal order - was found guilty of contempt of court,
Catalonia's Superior Court of Justice said in a ruling.
The case comes as separatist political parties in Catalonia,
a wealthy region with its own language and distinct culture, are
pushing to hold another vote on breaking away from Spain in
September.
Spain's centre-right Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy has
repeatedly ruled out such a scenario, however, saying any
regional vote on secession would be illegal. Spain's
Constitutional Court has blocked such moves in the past.
(Reporting by Blanca Rodriguez, Writing by Sarah White, Editing
by Paul Day)