By Fiona Ortiz
MADRID May 25 Spain's wealthiest autonomous
region, Catalonia, needs financing help from the central
government because it is running out of options for refinancing
debt this year, Catalan President Artur Mas said on Friday.
"We don't care how they do it, but we need to make payments
at the end of the month. Your economy can't recover if you can't
pay your bills," Mas told a group of reporters from foreign
media.
A spokesman for the Catalan government later emphasised that
Mas was referring to payments that must be met routinely each
month and not a specific deadline this month.
The debt burden of Spain's 17 highly devolved regions, and
rising bad loans at the country's banks, are both at the heart
of the euro zone debt crisis because investors are concerned
they could strain finances so much that Spain, the currency
bloc's fourth biggest economy, will need an international
bailout.
Catalonia, which represents one fifth of the Spanish
economy, has more than 13 billion euros in debt to refinance
this year, as well as its deficit.
All of the regions together have 36 billion euros ($45
billion) to refinance this year, as well as an authorised
deficit of 15 billion euros.
Last year many of the regions financed debt by falling
months or even years behind in payments to providers such as
street cleaners and hospital equipment suppliers.
This year the central government provided them with a
special credit facility from the Official Credit Institute, or
ICO, to pay providers, of which Catalonia has taken 2 billion
euros.
The provider credit lines from the ICO run out in June and
the central government has pledged to come up with a new
mechanism for backing debt from the regions, which have been
mostly priced out of international debt markets since the Greek
rescue in 2010.
Catalonia's Mas, from the centre-right Convergence and Union
Party, said he is running out of options. In the past two years
Catalonia has placed patriot bonds, at 4.5 percent to 5.0
percent, but he says the capacity for the people of the region
to buy such bonds is at its limit.
A quarter of all Catalan savings are already in patriot
bonds, he said.
The other option would be short-term financing from banks,
but Catalonia's neighbour, the region of Valencia, recently paid
7 percent for a six-month loan, a level seen as unsustainable.
Catalonia's annual interest payments have already doubled in
the last two years, to 2 billion euros this year.
Mas said the central government should issue so-called
Hispanobonos to help out the regions, priced at the average
interest rate that the regions would have to pay for debt from
other sources.
Government sources have told Reuters that Economy Minister
Luis de Guindos and Treasury Minister Cristobal Montoro disagree
on the final form of the mechanism to back regional debt.
S&P credit rating agency cut Catalan debt by four notches on
May 4, putting it at BBB-, just one notch above junk grade.
Fitch has graded Catalan debt a couple notches higher, at
BBB+.
Catalonia's deficit was supposed to be cut last year to 1.3
percent of gross domestic product, but the regional government
overshot that by close to three times.
This year it is struggling to reach a deficit target of 1.5
percent of its economic output, a goal many economists see as
impossible given that the Spanish economy is set to shrink this
year by about 1.5 percent.
Catalonia has cut public sector wages, instituted a tourism
tax and a 1 euro charge to fill each medical prescription,
applied the maximum surcharge on gasoline and frozen
infrastructure investments to try to get the budget under
control.