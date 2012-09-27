MADRID, Sept 27 The parliament of Spain's
powerful but heavily indebted region of Catalonia voted in
favour of holding a referendum on independence on Thursday, in
defiance of Madrid which said it would stop any such move
towards secession.
The vote in Catalonia, responsible for a fifth of the
country's economic output, was backed by 84 parliament members
including those of ruling party CiU, while 25 abstained, and 21
voted against holding a referendum.
The vote was held minutes after Deputy Prime Minister Soraya
Saenz de Santamaria told reporters the national government was
prepared to prevent any referendum.
Catalonia brought forward regional elections to Nov. 25
after regional leader Artur Mas' proposal to create a separate
Catalan tax agency was flatly rejected by Prime Minister Mariano
Rajoy, who said it went against Spain's Constitution. Mas then
said he would seek a referendum on an independent Catalonia.
Mas's conservative CiU party would likely win an absolute
majority in elections, polls show, strengthening the push
towards independence and delivering a blow to Rajoy who has
called for national unity to counter the country's economic
crisis.
Independence fervour has been growing in Catalonia during
the deep recession.More than half of Catalans say they want a
separate state.
Catalonia's regional government says it pays 16 billion
euros more to the Spanish state than it receives in transfers.