* Catalan separatists win large majority in regional
parliament
* Separatist figurehead Artur Mas loses ground
* Independence referendum loses steam in short term
* Spain must re-think its territorial set-up
By Fiona Ortiz and Braden Phillips
BARCELONA, Spain, Nov 26 Separatists in
Catalonia won a large majority in regional elections but a poor
result for the biggest Catalan nationalist party will complicate
a push for a referendum on independence from Spain.
A deep recession and high unemployment have fuelled
separatism in wealthy Catalonia, piling political uncertainty on
Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy as he fights a debt crisis that
could force Spain to seek an international bailout.
Flying pro-independence flags - a lone star against yellow
and red stripes - Catalan voters on Sunday handed 87 seats,
almost two-thirds of the local parliament, to four different
parties that want a referendum on secession.
But voters also punished the movement's figurehead, Catalan
President Artur Mas. His Convergence and Union, or CiU, remains
the biggest party in the local parliament, but it lost 12 seats
and Mas said he will have to ally with another party to govern.
Mas tried to ride the separatist wave after hundreds of
thousands of people demonstrated in September, demanding
independence for Catalonia, a northeastern region with its own
language that sees itself as distinct from the rest of Spain.
But Mas only recently backed Catalan independence, and while
he stirred up enthusiasm for the idea, in the end he drove
voters into the arms of parties seen as more genuinely
representative of the separatist cause.
"Mas was hurt... The pro-independence movement is more
distributed among different parties now, but the issue is
important enough so that I think they will do everything to stay
united," said Oriol Vilaseca, 38, who works for a family
business and who voted for CiU.
With a population of 7.5 million people, export powerhouse
Catalonia has an economy almost as big as Portugal. But it is
labouring under a load of debt and Catalans think too much of
their taxes go to the rest of Spain.
Mas, who has implemented tough austerity measures to rein in
Catalonia's steep public deficit, said the situation was more
complex now but he would still push for a referendum.
Unlike in Scotland, where the government of the United
Kingdom has agreed to a 2014 referendum, a Catalan plebiscite on
breaking away from Spain could trigger a constitutional crisis
and the central government has vowed to block it.
Mas fell far short of his aim of winning an absolute
majority of at least 68 seats, leaving the separatist movement
without a strong leader to pressure Madrid to recognise
Catalonia's right to hold a referendum.
LEFTIST SEPARATISTS WIN BIG
In Madrid, political leaders said Mas's poor showing would
put an end to the referendum idea in Catalonia, which generates
a fifth of the national economy.
"I've never seen such a ruinous political operation as
Mas's," Prime Minister Rajoy said at a Monday meeting of leaders
of his People's Party, or PP, according to El Mundo newspaper.
But leftist separatists who got a big boost in the polls
said they were more determined than ever to hold a referendum.
"They've elected us to go ahead with a democratic project,
It's massive support. We will have to respond to what the people
have asked for," said Alfred Bosch, a deputy in the national
Parliament in Madrid from the Republican Left, or ERC.
Bosch said the "will of the people" would trump any
constitutional impediment to a plebiscite.
The ERC, a long-standing separatist party, was the big
beneficiary of Mas's independence rhetoric, doubling its
presence in the Catalan parliament to 21 seats and becoming the
main opposition party in for the first time in its history.
The Socialists took 20 seats and the PP 19. Three other
parties, including two that want a referendum on independence,
split the remaining 25 seats.
Catalans travelled home from around Europe to vote in the
election, which had a strong turnout of 68 percent, 10
percentage points higher than in the previous vote two years
ago.
Spain's' borrowing costs rose and shares fell after the
election result, reflecting some concern at the
separatists' successes, but price moves were modest with
investors focussed on efforts to solve Greece's debt problems.
A NEW MODEL FOR SPAIN
No matter what the election outcome was, the revival of
Catalonia's long-dormant separatist movement will eventually
force Spain to rethink the model it chose after the Francisco
Franco dictatorship ended in the 1970s.
The 1978 constitution gave significant self-governing powers
to the country's 17 autonomous regions, partly to appease
centuries-old dreams of nationhood in Catalonia and the Basque
Country.
Catalans and Basques have pushed for more autonomy,
especially for more control over their taxes. But the flare up
in separatism in Catalonia this year has been more radical.
Wary that separatism could spread to the Basque Country and
beyond, Rajoy said the Catalan election was more important than
general elections.
"The Catalan issue is an opportunity to discuss a model that
has been under debate since its inception. It's about the
territorial model for Spain," said Antonio Barroso, political
analyst with Eurasia Group
Under the current model, Catalonia shares some tax revenue
with the rest of Spain and many Catalans believe their economy
would prosper if they could invest more of their taxes at home.
Barroso said Rajoy, who earlier this year refused to
negotiate with Mas over taxes, would have to take up talks with
Catalonia over modifications to the revenue sharing system.
Home to car factories and banks and the birthplace of
surrealist painter Salvador Dali and architect Antoni Gaudi, the
region also has one of the world's most successful football
clubs, FC Barcelona.
ECONOMIC REALITY
Enthusiasm for independence could subside as Catalans
contemplate the economic realities of a split from Spain,
especially if the price to pay is leaving the European Union.
After a decade of overspending during Spain's real estate
boom, Catalonia and most of the country's other regions are
struggling to pay state workers and meet debt payments.
Catalonia has 44 billion euros of outstanding debt and the
ratio of its debt to its gross domestic product is 22 percent,
the highest among Spain's regions.
Mas was one of the first Spanish leaders to embark on harsh
austerity measures after Catalonia's public deficit soared and
the regional government was shunned by debt markets. He has also
had to take billions of euros in bailout funds from the central
government and he still has more fat to trim.
His austerity drive will run into trouble with the newly
empowered Republican Left. Bosch said ERC would not form a
coalition with Mas's CiU and would not agree to any more cuts in
spending on schools and hospitals.