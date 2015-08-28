MADRID Aug 28 Spain's Civil Guard raided the
offices of a think tank linked to the governing party in
independence-minded Catalonia on Friday, the region's highest
court said, as part of a judicial investigation into suspected
corruption.
The search by the national military police force came one
month before a regional vote in Catalonia, Spain's richest area,
that separatists bill as a proxy vote on independence. The
election is likely to provoke renewed tension between the region
and the national government.
Magistrates are investigating whether the Fundacio CatDem
funnelled illegal payments related to building contracts to
Convergencia Democratica de Catalunya (CDC), the region's
pro-secessionist ruling party.
Police later searched the office of the think tank's
administrator, which is located in the headquarters of the CDC,
a party spokeswoman said.
"We deny that there have been any illegal payments," said
Josep Rull, a spokesman for CDC, who confirmed the details of
the raid and said it was politically motivated.
"We are very accustomed to this kind of action being taken
for political reasons," he told reporters. "But we have no
problem handing over the information. Everything here is clear,
clean and transparent."
Pro-independence Catalan parties have agreed to present a
joint list of candidates in the September 27 regional ballot.
They say victory would lead to a "road map" to independence
within 18 months.
Spain's deputy prime minister, Soraya Saenz de Santamaria,
told reporters after the weekly cabinet meeting the judiciary
acted regardless of political parties or electoral dates.
Jordi Pujol, a Catalan regional head for more than a decade
and a proponent of independence, admitted last year that he had
avoided paying tax on an inherited fortune he stashed outside
Spain. The judicial investigation of his case
was announced a few months before a non-binding referendum on
independence which the Madrid government opposed.
Spain holds a general election before the end of the year.
No party is likely to win a clear mandate, with the electorate
deeply divided after years of austerity, unemployment and
corruption.
The Catalan question has also aggravated political
sensitivities and complicated the strategies of the main
parties.
