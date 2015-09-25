* Catalonia elects regional parliament on Sunday
OLOT, Spain, Sept 25 Over the past 40 years,
Xavier Espuna has made his ham and cold cuts business grow from
a small venture in Spain's northeastern region of Catalonia into
an international business exporting as far away as Japan and
Argentina.
Like most Catalans, Espuna is swept up by the movement to
split his region off from the rest of Spain. But he is not
worried about the consequences that secession from Europe's
fourth-largest economy would mean for his business.
The reason - he does not think it will happen any time soon.
"I am focused on making good ham, I am not focused on
politics," said the jovial 61-year-old, whose family-owned
company is based in Olot, a pro-independence bastion.
Catalonia, a region that speaks its own language and
accounts for about one fifth of Spanish economic output and
population, votes on Sunday to elect a new parliament.
Separatist parties running on a joint ticket are expected to
win a majority of seats, according to polls. They say they will
unilaterally declare independence within 18 months if they win.
Yet the prospect of independence remains a theoretical issue
for Catalans, surveys show.
Only 20 percent of Catalan voters actually believe the
secessionist campaign will lead to a split, according to an
opinion poll in local paper La Vanguardia.
A separate survey from the Centre d'Estudis d'Opinio, a body
backed by the regional government, showed the issue ranked only
fourth in a list of Catalonia's main woes, below unemployment,
dissatisfaction with politics and the state of the economy.
"I don't think the elections will have any impact on my
business," said Espuna as he walked around his small ham factory
dressed in a white butcher's coat.
The apparent ambivalence of the Catalan population about
independence before Sunday's vote suggests that, despite the
public statements of Catalan politicians, people believe the
goal of a separatist drive that began in 2012 is now a more
pragmatic effort to win concessions from the central government.
The head of Catalonia's regional government said this week
that only secession remained on the table. The Spanish
centre-right government of Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy has
ruled out a Catalan breakaway and opposed any attempt to hold a
referendum on secession. It has also dug in its heels on a
deeper political and economic dialogue with the region.
But talks on a new and more beneficial tax regime for
Catalonia are due to start after a national general election in
December. Also on the cards are discussions over increased
central government spending on infrastructure projects.
Depending on what party or parties will rule in Madrid after
the general vote, there could even be a constitutional change
that could include recognition of Catalonia as a nation within
the Spanish state.
"People are saying they want things to change in Catalonia
but at the same time neither they want independence nor they
think it's possible," said Josep Borrell, a former socialist
minister and president of the European Parliament.
"They simply want to have a better bargaining hand with the
central government."
BOOST COMPETITIVENESS?
The economic consequences of a Catalan secession are the
topic of much debate.
Separatists say Catalonia, a rich region that relies on
tourism and a network of innovative companies, would become the
most competitive economy in Southern Europe if it becomes
independent.
They also say its tax revenues, a portion of which is
currently transferred to poorer Spanish regions, would increase
by 12 billion euros, enabling the new state to provide better
social care for its people than now.
The central government says Catalan independence would mean
an automatic exit from the euro zone and international trade
agreements, followed by capital flight and economic recession.
Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Garcia-Margallo said on
Wednesday that close to 700,000 jobs would be destroyed in
Catalonia, pushing the unemployment rate to 37 percent.
Special concessions on taxes and infrastructure would
unquestionably be a boon for the local economy. A law to better
protect regional powers from national interference would also
help pave the way for reconciliation.
Talks between Madrid and Catalonia next year depend in part
on Catalan politicians' willingness to negotiate. But much will
also depend on the makeup of the next central government.
According to polls, at least two parties, probably three,
will be needed to form a government in Madrid - possibly setting
up the country for a fractious coalition government that would
be hard-pressed to negotiate on anything.
"The question is will the state be in a position to table a
wide-ranging reform to make Spain attractive again? Frankly, I
don't see it," said Lluis Orriols, a political science lecturer
at the University Carlos III of Madrid.
OVERSTATED
Some entrepreneurs on the ground are being vocal about their
position.
Josep Bou, a proud Catalan who learnt to speak Spanish only
when he was four-years-old and owns 13 bakeries across
Catalonia, said he is in favour of negotiating better financing
terms for Catalonia but is against secession.
He said he did not believe the Catalan economy will be
better off in an independent state. He also said divisions
between Catalans and the rest of Spain are overstated.
This position has not made him popular among friends - and
clients.
"Some clients no longer buy my bread, I have been called a
bad Catalan and a traitor. Speaking against the tide is always
tricky."
In Olot, Xavier Espuna also said he was not bothered by any
divisions. When it comes to his hams and other products,
clients abroad think of them as Spanish, not Catalan, and that's
fine with him.
"I sell my products all over Spain. Abroad, consumers buy
them as typical Spanish products."
(Reporting by Julien Toyer; Editing by Alessandra Galloni and
Angus MacSwan)