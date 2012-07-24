MADRID, July 24 Spain's north-eastern region of
Catalonia, responsible for a fifth of the country's economic
output, is studying a government plan to help it meet a heavy
funding schedule this year, but says it is in no rush to call
for help.
On Friday, the eastern region of Valencia became the first
of Spain's 17 autonomous regions to call for aid of around 3.5
billion euros from a 18 billion euro government fund being set
up to help cover their maturing debt costs this year.
Analysts say a clutch of other regions could echo Valencia's
request, which has triggered a new wave of risk aversion that
has brought Spain closer to a full-blown international bailout.
Catalonia, which has debt redemptions this year of just over
13 billion euros, said it was still looking at the fine print of
how the fund would operate.
"Until the mechanism is fully implemented there is no rush
to decide," said a spokeswoman for the region's government.
The funding facility comes with strict conditions tying
recipients to tough deficit requirements that many say will be
hard to meet as revenues fall and austerity measures bite.
Catalonia has campaigned for the last year for the Treasury
to help its finances through the introduction of 'hispanobonos',
bonds issued by the federal state on behalf of the regions.