MADRID Oct 6 The government of the northeastern
Spanish region of Catalonia will decide by Oct. 15 whether to
push ahead with a contested referendum on separation from the
rest of Spain, a spokesman said on Monday.
Catalonia, with a population of 7.5 million people, its own
language and accounting for a fifth of Spain's economy, has long
sought independence and was buoyed by the close result of last
month's referendum in Scotland.
But Spain's central government says the referendum called
for Nov. 9 is illegal and the country's Constitutional Court has
suspended it while it deliberates on its legality, a process
that could take months or years.
"We can't decide on this... on Nov. 7 or 8," said Francesc
Homs, spokesman for the Catalan government, in a radio
interview.
Artur Mas, the leader of Catalonia, is under pressure from
more radical pro-independence supporters to defy Madrid and the
Constitutional Court and push ahead with the referendum.
Although his administration initially temporarily suspended
campaigning for the referendum after the court ruling, it later
changed its tone and said it would push on.
In a television advertisement on Saturday it said it had
agreed "to take the legal, political and institutional
initiative to guarantee the right to decide the political future
of Catalonia".
(Reporting By Sarah Morris; Editing by Julien Toyer)