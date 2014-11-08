MADRID Nov 8 Spanish Prime Minister Mariano
Rajoy on Saturday called for renewed dialogue and a "return to
sanity" in Catalonia as the region prepares to hold a symbolic
vote on independence that is strongly opposed by the central
government.
Catalonia will stage an informal referendum on Sunday to try
to gauge backing for a breakaway from Spain. Volunteers and
campaigners set up polling stations in anticipation of a high
turnout from pro-independence supporters.
The staging of the vote has been fiercely criticised by
Madrid, though it is not expected to intervene. Regional police
are unlikely to stand in the way of voters, government sources
said.
"What we need is a return to sanity from next Monday, and
let's talk within the realm of the constitution and the law,"
Rajoy said in a speech to members of his centre-right People's
Party (PP). He dismissed Sunday's vote, saying it carried no
weight and would have no impact.
"It's not a referendum or a consultation or anything that
resembles that," Rajoy said.
But the symbolic vote comes as support for a long-standing
independence campaign has been swelled by Spain's deep
recession. Officials from Catalonia's two main political parties
say a strong turnout would send a powerful signal to Madrid that
Catalonia means business.
A formal but equally non-binding referendum originally
proposed by Catalan leader Artur Mas for Nov. 9 was blocked by
Spain's High Court
While he is not known to have met with Mas since July, Rajoy
has made recent overtures about reforms in Catalonia, which has
a population of about 7.5 million and accounts for one fifth of
Spain's economic output.
He recently said that a new "chapter of dialogue" was open
with Catalonia, and the government has also opened the door to
reviewing next year the way Spanish regions are financed.
In a wide-ranging speech to his PP supporters, Rajoy also
said he would appear in parliament later this month to announce
further measures to combat corruption.
A series of graft scandals in the country, involving
politicians of various leanings, bankers and even the sister of
the king of Spain, have eroded support for mainstream parties,
and helped the rise of newcomer party Podemos ('We Can').
Alongside the Catalan secession drive, it is adding to
headaches for the PP as it heads into an election year in 2015.
(Reporting by Sarah White and Carlos Ruano; Editing by Rosalind
Russell)