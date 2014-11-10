(Updates with results)
By Inmaculada Sanz
BARCELONA Nov 9 Close to two million Catalans
voted on Sunday in favour of seceding from Spain, the regional
government said, in a symbolic referendum that supporters hope
will fuel the independence debate despite opposition from
Madrid.
The "consultation of citizens" plebiscite in the wealthy
northeastern region followed a legal block by the central
government against a more formal, albeit still non-binding
ballot which regional leaders had originally pushed for.
Because of the legal restrictions set on it, the ballot was
set up and manned by grassroots pro-independence organizations,
and Spanish unionist parties argue that, even for that reason
alone, it could not legitimately reflect the wishes of anyone.
Turnout was also relatively low, at around 2.23 million out
of 5.4 million potential voters.
Catalans were asked two questions: whether they wanted
Catalonia to be a state and whether this state should become
independent from Spain.
While the vote will formally remain open for another two
weeks, the regional government said on Monday 80.7 percent had
until now answered 'yes' to the two questions, with 10.1 percent
voting 'yes' and 'no' and 4.5 percent voting a double 'no'.
"We have earned the right to a referendum," the regional
government head Artur Mas told cheering supporters. He deemed
the vote a historic success, setting the stage for a full
referendum.
"Once again Catalonia has shown that it wants to rule
itself."
Rafael Catala, Spain's Justice Minister, accused Mas of
organizing "an act of pure political propaganda with no
democratic validity. A sterile and useless event." He said the
government might take further legal measures against the vote.
The ballot comes after two years of escalating tension
between the central and regional government. Authorities in
Madrid argue that Catalonia, which makes up about 16 percent of
Spain's population, cannot decide on constitutional grounds
something that affects Spain as a whole.
Opinion polls show that as many as 80 percent of Catalans
back voting on the issue of Catalonia's status, with about 50
percent in favour of full independence.
"If they don't understand us, they should respect us and
each of us go on their separate way," said Angels Costa, a
52-year-old shopkeeper who voted in Barcelona.
"We would have liked to have been a federal state but that
is no longer possible. They've trampled on us too much."
TENSIONS SIMMER
Pro-independence organisations campaigned vigorously for a
big turnout from the wealthy region's 7.5 million population,
and more than 40,000 volunteers helped set up informal voting
stations.
Pro-secession politicians hoped a high turnout would prompt
central government to sit down with them and negotiate more
autonomy on political and fiscal issues, or even convince Madrid
to accept a full-blown independence referendum in the future.
"Banning democracy is always a big mistake," the head of
Catalan independence party ERC, Oriol Junqueras told Reuters at
a polling station.
ERC is currently ahead in opinion polls in the region.
"We hope this becomes ... the decisive step to obtain a
pro-independence majority in the Catalan parliament that allows
us to proclaim Catalan independence," he said.
Officials from Catalonia's two main parties, including Mas'
centre-right Convergencia i Union (CiU), had suggested that
backing from more than 1.5 million citizens would help build
momentum for their cause.
The vote has raised hackles in a country in which the memory
of Francisco Franco's 1939 to 1975 dictatorship and the
suppression of the Catalan and Basque cultures underpins
sensitivities.
Those not in favour of separation were not expected to have
taken part in Sunday's informal poll.
One such was Roberto Ruiz, a 30-year-old out jogging.
"No, I'm not voting. This will not make any difference and
I'm against (independence) anyway. I'm Catalan but I'm Spanish
too," he said.
A long-standing breakaway movement in Catalonia, which
accounts for one-fifth of Spain's economic output and has its
own distinct culture and language, grew in strength during the
recent years of deep recession.
In early September, buoyed by a Scottish independence
campaign which ultimately lost out in a referendum, hundreds of
thousands of Catalans dressed in the yellow and red of their
regional flag packed the streets of Barcelona, forming a huge
"V" to demand the right to vote.
Officially suspended by Spain's Constitutional Court after
the Spanish government sought to stop it, Sunday's informal vote
nonetheless passed off peacefully.
Analysts say the poll results should be viewed cautiously.
"While we expect the vote to have a symbolic impact (more
than one million people will likely participate) it will not
carry significant political implications," Antonio Roldan,
Europe analyst at the Eurasia Group consultancy said in a note.
(Writing by Sarah White and Elisabeth O'Leary; Editing by Anna
Willard and John Stonestreet)