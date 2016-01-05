* Catalan parties have until Jan. 11 to name new candidate
* Most likely date for regional election is March 6
* Regional head Artur Mas's coalition backs him as candidate
* Catalan 5-year bond yield fallsto 3 week low
(Updates election date, adds Mas comments)
By Angus Berwick
MADRID, Jan 5 Spain's acting Prime Minister
Mariano Rajoy said on Tuesday that a new regional election in
Catalonia was inevitable after its pro-independence bloc
fractured over who would be the new government's leader.
Catalonia has been unable to form a government since an
election in September due to disagreements between the
pro-independence parties who together gained a majority.
If a new candidate is not chosen before Jan. 11, new
regional elections will be called automatically, acting regional
head Artur Mas told a news conference on Tuesday. The most
likely date would be March 6, he said.
The failure to form a Catalan government mirrors a political
stalemate gripping all of Spain following an inconclusive
national election on Dec. 20, and increases the likelihood all
Spaniards will return to the ballot box this year.
"I sincerely don't know what could possibly happen in the
next five days, but I believe that the best that could happen is
that Mas drops his independence drive and, as that doesn't seem
possible, there's no alternative to elections," Rajoy said in a
radio interview.
Bond markets reacted positively to the bloc's division, with
Catalonia's five-year bond yield falling to a three-week low on
Tuesday, a few basis points away from is lowest level in around
five months.
"Short-term the disagreement is a positive as it delays any
independence plans, and potentially pushes for new elections,"
said Alberto Gallo, head of global macro credit research at RBS.
The prospect of new elections in Catalonia, which would be
the fourth in less than six years, also increases the likelihood
of a second national election this year.
Rajoy's centre-right People's Party, which had ruled Spain
for the past four years, took the most seats but failed to win a
majority in the 350-seat parliament in the Dec. 20 national
election as voters angered by austerity measures and corruption
scandals deserted it.
The oppositon Socialists, who have alternated in power with
the PP since the restoration of democracy in the 1970s, also
lost supporters in droves. Two new parties, the left-wing
Podemos and the liberal Cuiadadanos, emerged to change the
political landscape.
The possibilities for resolving the national stalemate are a
coalition government or a new election.
But the receding threat of a strong Catalan government
seeking a split from Spain reduces pressure on the PP and the
Socialists to form a grand coalition to stand up to a separatist
Catalan administration.
Both parties strongly oppose a Catalan split from Spain and
reject the holding of a referendum to decide the matter.
The protracted efforts to choose a Catalan leader have,
however, dampened a separatist movement that at its peak drew
one million people onto the streets of Barcelona, and has
highlighted divisions between supporters.
On Sunday, a minority party in the regional coalition, CUP,
said it would not support the business-friendly Mas in his bid
for another term due to deep political differences over such
issues as an independent Catalonia's membership of NATO and the
European Union.
Junts pel Si (Together for Yes), which pulled together the
centre-right CDC party and leftist ERC party to present a united
pro-independence front for September's election, said it would
stand by Mas, in power since 2010, as their candidate.
A senior official of the CDC said on Monday the CUP had
acted as an "ally of the Spanish state" in rejecting Mas.
The leader of the ERC also said on Monday, without referring
directly to Mas, that no one should resign.
"There should be no talk of resigning, we must keep
negotiating until the end," Oriol Junqueras said at a news
conference.
(Additional reporting by Paul Day and Sonya Dowsett in Madrid,
and Dhara Ranasinghe and John Geddie in London; Editing by Angus
MacSwan)