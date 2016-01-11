* Sanchez rules out coalition with PP
MADRID, Jan 11 Despite the return of a unified
Catalan separatist movement, acting Prime Minister Mariano
Rajoy's proposed grand coalition of centre-right and centre-left
parties to defend against the possible break-up of Spain failed
on Monday to gain support.
Ahead of the first session of congress on Wednesday, the
formation of a government remains at a stalemate following last
month's inconclusive election that left the ruling People's
Party (PP) with the most seats but without a majority.
The pressure on national politicians to reach a deal rose on
Sunday when Catalonia's parliament swore in a new separatist
leader, putting the region's drive to break with Spain over the
next 18 months back on track after months of political deadlock.
.
But Socialist leader Pedro Sanchez reiterated on Monday he
would not back Rajoy, who says a German-style "grand coalition"
of the Socialists, his centre-right PP and newcomer centrists
Ciudadanos would provide stable rule to an economy with the
second highest number of unemployed in Europe.
Instead, Sanchez has proposed a coalition of "progressive
forces", but a major sticking point is the promise of leftist
newcomer party Podemos to allow an independence referendum to go
ahead in Catalonia, which he himself has ruled out.
Artur Mas, who stepped down on Saturday as Catalonia's head
but remains the chief of his Democracy and Liberty (DL) party
and one of the most powerful political figure in the region,
hinted he could be willing to support a Socialist-led national
coalition in a bid to block Rajoy from a return to government.
Bond markets reacted negatively to the Catalan parliament
swearing in Mas's fellow separatist Carles Puigdemont as leader,
with 10-year government bonds up 1.9 basis points to 1.74
percent.
Rajoy has taken a harsh stance against Catalan separatism
since taking power in 2011.
He refused to allow a referendum in Catalonia in 2014 and
has rejected any change to the constitution that would recognise
Catalonia as a nation, or to offer the wealthy northeastern
region a more a favorable tax regime.
"We don't want another PP government or a coalition of the
PP and Ciudadanos," Mas told a party meeting on Sunday, without
referring to the Socialists.
An agreement with the Socialists could see the delegates
from Mas's party in the Spanish congress join a broad coalition
with anti-austerity party Podemos and other regional forces to
reach a majority of seats.
But he warned: "Don't read too much into this, it's not as
if we are willing to support any political party."
In a possible sign of his willingness to woo Mas, Sanchez
repeated on Monday his proposal to reform the Spanish
constitution and shift the country towards a more federal
political system.
"We want to leave behind the stagnation and separatism," he
said at a news conference. "We say 'yes' to constitutional
reform but 'no' to breaking the laws that govern our democracy."
