MADRID Jan 14 Catalonia's two main parties on Wednesday agreed to hold early elections in the northeastern Spanish region, the head of the regional government Artur Mas told a news conference, a vote they want to use as a proxy for a referendum on independence.

Catalan newspaper La Vanguardia said the vote would take place on September 27, a date which Mas later confirmed. (Reporting By Elisabeth O'Leary; Editing by Robert Hetz)