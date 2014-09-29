MADRID, Sept 29 The Spanish government on Monday formally asked the constitutional court to declare illegal Catalonia's planned vote on independence from Spain, Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy said in a televised statement.

"Neither the object nor the proceedings of the vote are compatible with the Spanish constitution," Rajoy said after the president of the Spanish northeastern region on Saturday called the vote for Nov. 9. (Reporting by Julien Toyer; Editing by Paul Day)