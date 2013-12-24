MADRID Dec 24 The Spanish king's traditional
Christmas Eve address will not be aired on Catalonia's public
television on Tuesday for the first time since monarchy was
restored, highlighting growing separatist fervour in the wealthy
north-eastern region.
Workers at the broadcaster have called a half-hour strike
for the exact time of the king's speech. The official reason is
to protest cost cuts and the outsourcing of some production,
part of the independence-minded region's clash with the central
government in Madrid.
While King Juan Carlos is unlikely to discuss the
contentious issue of Catalan independence directly in his
speech, he is likely to call on Spaniards to unify as the
country struggles to emerge from a deep five-year economic
crisis that has left one in four workers out of a job.
TV3, the broadcaster's flagship channel, will show re-runs
during the strike and the speech will be made available later on
its website, a spokeswoman said.
Catalonia - which has its own language - is home to 7.6
million people and produces about a fifth of Spain's economic
output. Its leader, Artur Mas of the centre-right CiU political
alliance, is pushing for a referendum on Nov. 9 next year on
independence from Spain.
That would be two months after Scotland holds a similar vote
to break from the United Kingdom.
Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy says the Catalan
plebiscite would be unconstitutional and has vowed to block it
in Parliament and in the courts. In contrast, the government of
the United Kingdom has agreed to recognise the outcome of the
Scottish referendum.
Mas's referendum drive may prove a political dead end for
him and his party. If the central government blocks the
plebiscite, his coalition with radical independence party the
Catalan Republican Left, or ERC, could fall apart and force him
to call early elections. Polls show he would lose the election
to the ERC.
BREAKAWAY
Catalonia has long had a strong movement for nationalism -
primarily as a push for greater autonomy within Spain.
But in recent years a more radical independence movement has
taken root and polls show roughly half of Catalans would vote
for full independence if there were a referendum.
Cost cutting imposed by the Spanish central government due
to the economic crisis, perceptions of unfair tax treatment and
constant tussles with Madrid over self-governing powers have all
fuelled the independence movement.
Belt-tightening throughout Spain - as the government tries
to plug a massive budget hole - has hit the public broadcasters
set up in almost all of the country's 17 autonomous regions in
the 1980s when the country returned to democracy after the
Franco dictatorship.
Catalan public television has survived, but Valencia had to
shut down its broadcaster and Madrid's public television station
has laid off hundreds of employees. Cost cuts have also hit
national public broadcaster RTVE.
Public television in Basque Country, another highly devolved
region ruled by a nationalist party, will not transmit the
King's speech on Tuesday either. But 30-year-old Basque public
television EiTB has rarely broadcast the speech, as the Basque
Nationalist Party, or PNV, is historically critical of the
monarchy.
Spanish households traditionally tune in to the yearly
speech by King Juan Carlos, who has been on the throne 38 years
and is considered a key player in Spain's transition to
democracy after Franco died.
In recent years he has used the speech to thank Spaniards
for sacrifices in economic hard times and to call on violent
Basque separatist group ETA to disband.
In his 2012 speech - which had the lowest audience for the
yearly address in 15 years - the king said "no one is above the
law," in a reference to corruption charges against his
son-in-law, and an investigation into his daughter's finances.
