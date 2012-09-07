* To be built on land owned by La Caixa
By Nigel Davies
MADRID, Sept 7 Spain's heavily-indebted
Catalonia region on Friday gave the green light for a 4.8
billion euros ($6.06 billion) hotel, mall and casino complex
near Barcelona aimed at building on growth in tourism.
Details of the project were scarce but the regional
government, anxious to tap into a rare growth sector in Spain's
struggling economy, said it would run "Barcelona World" in
conjunction with La Caixa bank.
The Catalan government, which lost out to Madrid in a battle
to host a large casino complex being planned by Las Vegas Sands
Corp, set a target date of 2016 for the completion of
the project which it said would create 20,000 jobs.
One in four workers in Spain is without a job.
The Catalan government said "Barcelona World", to be built
near the theme park of Port Aventura in Tarragona, would be 20
percent financed by real estate company Veremonte with the rest
coming from unnamed investors such as hotel and construction
groups.
The tourism project would consist of six themed areas
centred around Europe, the United States, China, Russia, Brazil
and India.
The regional government, which last week applied for just
over 5 billion euros in state funding, said the complex would
include hotels, shopping malls, casinos, and office space as
well as tourist attractions but gave little detail.
Catalonia is the most visited region in Spain, with close to
14 million people tourists last year. Official data showed
visitor numbers increased to July by 2 percent on the same
period a year ago.
Veremonte is owned by Spanish building magnate Enrique
Banuelos who joined Forbes 100 richest people on the back of
Spain's housing boom until his construction firm, Astroc, became
one of the first victims of the burst bubble in 2007.
Banuelos has since rebuilt his estate through investments in
Brazil and recently returned to Spain through Veremonte's
acquisition of a 28 percent stake in technology firm Amper
in May.
Real estate in Spain remains mired in a deep slump as the
country sinks into its second recession in under three years as
austerity measures aimed at reducing one of the euro zone's
largest public deficits bite.
Spain's regions are struggling to control their public
finances as tax revenues dry up and they lose their access to
capital markets.