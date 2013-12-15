MADRID Dec 15 The majority of Catalans want the
right to decide on independence in a referendum and believe
Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy should authorize such a
vote, a poll showed on Sunday.
Last week separatist parties in Spain's Catalonia region set
Nov. 9, 2014 as the date for a proposed independence referendum,
a vote the Spanish government opposes and says goes against the
constitution.
But 74 percent of Catalans believe they should be given a
say over their relationship with Spain, showed a GESOP poll,
based on interviews with 800 people and published in Catalan
newspaper El Periodico.
Calls for independence in Catalonia, a wealthy industrial
region of northeastern Spain which accounts for a fifth of the
country's economic output, have grown during Spain's prolonged
economic recession and cuts in public spending.
The 2014 referendum would ask two questions: "Do you want
Catalonia to be a state?" and "Do you want that state to be
independent?"
A separate Sigma Dos poll published in Spain's right-leaning
El Mundo newspaper on Sunday showed that 43 percent of Catalans
would vote "yes" to Catalonia becoming a state and of that
amount, 82 percent would want the state to be independent.
But extrapolating from these numbers, based on interviews
with 1,000 people, El Mundo said only 35 percent of Catalans
would vote for full independence from Spain.
The result was similar to another GESOP poll in El Periodico
on Saturday which showed support for separatism under 50
percent.
Both polls were carried out between Dec. 12 - when
separatist parties announced the referendum date - and Dec. 13.
The Catalan government has been talking about a possible
independence vote since late last year, stirring a heated
political debate and making headlines on the front pages of the
country's newspapers.
(Reporting by Tracy Rucinski; editing by Ralph Boulton)