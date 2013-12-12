MADRID Dec 12 Spain's Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy said on Thursday a proposed vote on the independence of the north-eastern region of Catalonia from the rest of Spain would not take place and is unconstitutional.

"Any discussion or debate on this is out of the question," Rajoy said during a joint news conference with European Council President Herman Van Rompuy.

Separatist parties in Catalonia on Thursday set Nov. 9 next year as the date for a proposed independence referendum.