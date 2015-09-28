(Adds the word "says" in headline)

MADRID, Sept 28 Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy said on Monday he was ready to collaborate with the next Catalan government and hold talks on a wide range of issues but always "within the law."

Catalan separatists said they had won a mandate to move forward with independence and called on the government on Monday to accept a democratic referendum on the issue.

"There are many things that can be discussed. But while I am the president of the government, I will not discuss the unity of Spain, the national sovereignty or the freedom of all Spaniards," he told journalists at a press conference.

"I am ready to listen but I am not ready to get rid of the law," he also said. (Reporting by Julien Toyer; Editing by Paul Day)