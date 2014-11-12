Japanese PM Abe says North Korean missile launch a grave threat to Japan
LONDON, April 29 North Korea's decision to test-fire a ballistic missile represents a grave threat to Japan, Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said in London on Saturday.
MADRID Nov 12 Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy on Wednesday said he was open to having a wide-ranging political dialogue with Catalonia but he remained opposed to any talks on holding a legal referendum on the region's independence from Spain.
"It can't be. What was illegal one year ago remains illegal today," Rajoy told a news conference.
"I strongly believe in dialogue to solve political problems. But any dialogue should take place within the limits of the constitution," he said. (Reporting by Julien Toyer; Editing by Paul Day)
April 28 A top U.S. financial regulator said on Friday that it closed the banking unit of First NBC Bank Holding Co, three days after the lender reported accounting issues dating back to at least 2015.