* Catalan vote may open way for referendum push
* Same questions arise over banks, EU position
* Obstacles lie ahead for both movements
By Angus Berwick and Elisabeth O'Leary
EDINBURGH/MADRID, Sept 28 The Catalan and
Scottish independence movements, the two strongest in Europe,
are entering a new phase, with lessons to be learnt from each
other's experiences so far.
Separatists won a clear majority of seats in Catalonia's
parliament in a regional election on Sunday, deepening its
confrontation with the Madrid government.
Despite the passions and raised hopes, both the Scots and
the Catalans face a tricky road ahead, with stubborn central
governments as well as business, banks and European Union
officials arrayed against them.
And neither side enjoys overwhelming support from their own
population. But they will at the very least remain a thorn in
the side of politics in Britain and Spain for some years.
"Anyone watching events in Catalonia right now will be
experiencing a strong sense of constitutional deja vu," Scottish
commentator David Torrance wrote in Sunday's Glasgow Herald.
"A coalition of independence supporters promising secession
on an 18-month timescale, scaremongering about the EU and
pensions, talk of federalism as a possible compromise. It's
tempting to say been there, done that."
Catalan regional president Artur Mas, addressing jubilant
supporters in Barcelona after Sunday's vote, said a democratic
mandate now existed to move forward with independence.
But Spain's constitution does not allow a region to break
away and Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy strongly opposes any
attempt to hold a referendum on secession.
The Scots' independence drive, led by the Scottish National
Party, (SNP) lost a referendum in September a year ago.
But the SNP then won a sweeping victory in a British
election in May, taking all but three of Scotland's 59 seats in
parliament, and says a second referendum must be held at some
point in the future.
Many Catalans saw Scotland's referendum as exemplary because
Prime Minister David Cameron respected the Scots' right to have
their say. Rajoy's strategy has largely been dismissive of
Catalan nationalist arguments, describing them as "nonsense".
Michael Keating, professor of European politics at the
University of Aberdeen, said the Catalan experience would have
only a small impact on Scotland, but Scotland's would weigh on
the Catalans.
"The 'yes' side in Catalonia will now say that we've got a
mandate to go down the Scottish road, because like the Scottish
nationalists we've got a majority," he told Reuters.
Before the Catalan vote, the independence camp said a good
result would allow it to unilaterally declare independence
within 18 months.
However, the more practical way forward is a period of
negotiations with the government that emerges from upcoming
national elections in Spain, possibly resulting in a more
favourable tax regime and a federal-style relationship.
As far as Scotland goes, the timing of another referendum is
crucial as the SNP needs to make sure it wins this time,
otherwise the issue will be dead and buried for a generation.
Its position should be spelled out in its manifesto for
Scottish local elections in May.
Cameron says Scotland has had its referendum and Westminster
is unlikely to permit another. SNP leader Nicola Sturgeon says
it is for Scotland to decide on whether to have another vote
and says certain triggers could bring one on.
Chief among these is if Westminster fails to deliver on
promises of greater devolution for Scotland. Also important is
the result of a promised vote on whether Britain should stay in
the European Union, with Scotland wanting to stay in.
WITH OR WITHOUT EURO
EU officials have been cool to both independence movements.
In the run-up to the Catalan election, the separatists
experienced the same kind of offensive that the Scots weathered
before their referendum. Banks threatened to pull out of the
region. They were told independence would mean Catalonia would
be out of the euro zone and out of the European Union.
Both movements have kept a close eye on each other but have
been wary of trumpeting a common cause, largely out of concern
not to antagonise the respective central governments.
Before the Catalan vote, however, the SNP urged Spain to
allow a referendum, with MEP Alyn Smith saying attempts to block
one would be "anti-democratic, anti-European and potentially
explosive".
That was possibly payback for Madrid's forceful
interventions against Scottish independence last year.
The Scottish government's response to the Catalan election
was careful. While congratulating the winners, it also said
Scotland's referendum was part of a process agreed by both the
Scottish and British governments.
"The constitutional arrangements in Scotland and the UK are
clearly different to those of Spain and Catalonia but should we
be invited we stand ready to share our experiences with Spain
and Catalonia," External Affairs Secretary Fiona Hyslop said.
There are also many differences in their situations. Not
least in their economies. Catalonia is the engine of Spain,
accounting for almost 19 percent of Spain's total GDP.
Whether an independent Scotland would be economically
viable, with or without North Sea oil, was the subject of much
debate during the referendum.
"The fact that we are such a big economy in Spain will help
us," said Erola Pairo, 33, president of the Catalan Centre of
Scotland in Edinburgh and a supporter of independence.
Scotland, on the other hand, is already widely seen as a
separate political entity.
"Nobody doubts that Scotland is a nation, it is more
accepted that it is separate," Pairo said.
Narcisco Michavila, a pollster and adviser to Spain's ruling
People's Party (PP), said that the half of the Catalan
population that wanted to separate was generally richer and
better educated than those who wished to stay within Spain.
"In Scotland, it is precisely the other way around, in
Scotland the unemployed voted for independence a year ago with
the criteria 'I'm having such a bad time that if I switch flags
my life will improve.'"
Keating said that had Scotland voted to leave the United
Kingdom last year, it would have been accepted by Westminster.
But Spain would fight hard to keep hold of Catalonia.
"There's a feeling that Catalonia is what makes Spain,
without Catalonia there is no Spain. Losing Catalonia would
really be quite fatal, while Scotland is seen in England as
ultimately dispensable," Keating said.
(Reporting by Angus Berwick in Edinburgh, Elisabeth O'Leary in
Madrid and Julien Toyer in Barcelona, Writing by Angus MacSwan;
Editing by Peter Millership)