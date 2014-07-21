MADRID, July 21 Spain will sell nationalised
Catalunya Banc, one of the largest lenders still in state hands
after the financial crisis, to BBVA, two sources with
knowledge of the deal said on Monday.
The government had failed twice to offload the bank in
previous auctions, even after granting the Barcelona-based
lender 12 billion euros ($16.23 billion) in aid to rebuild its
capital and cleansing it of its soured real estate loans.
This time, Catalunya Banc, one of several banks rescued in
the aftermath of a property market collapse, was slimmed down
further before the disposal and it sold off various units first.
BBVA and Catalunya Banc declined to comment. The Wall Street
Journal, which reported the sale earlier, said BBVA had offered
slightly less than 1 billion euros for the bank.
($1 = 0.7395 Euros)
(Reporting by Jesus Aguado, Writing by Sarah White, Editing by
Julien Toyer and David Evans)