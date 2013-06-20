MADRID, June 20 Spain's government should sell
nationalised lender Catalunya Banc as soon as possible, the Bank
of Spain governor Luis Maria Linde on Thursday.
"The idea is to sell it ... it'll be a competitive process
... and I'd like to see it done quickly, which would be better
than taking time over it," Linde said speaking before
Parliament.
Spain's bank restructuring fund FROB, through which the
government owns the bank, has tried to sell Catalunya Banc
before. An auction earlier this year was cancelled after offers
failed to match the government's expectations.