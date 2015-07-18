(Refiles to clarify the launch may come on Monday)

MADRID, July 18 Spanish telecom tower operator Cellnex is preparing to launch a seven-year bond possibly as soon as Monday, for between 500 million and 700 million euros ($540 million and $760 million), a newspaper said on Saturday.

Sources told Reuters in June that the company, a mid-cap stock listed in May by parent Abertis, was finalising a bond issue of that size, aimed at institutional investors.

Citing sources close to the operation, financial daily Cinco Dias said Saturday that the destabilising impact of the Greek crisis on the corporate debt market had delayed the transaction.

Market condition had now improved and the bond, to be used primarily to restructure debt, could be launched as soon as Monday, it added.

A Cellnex spokesman declined to comment.

Cellnex shares, which debuted at 14 euros, closed unchanged at 15.40 on Friday.

($1 = 0.9236 euros) (Reporting by John Stonestreet, editing by Louise Heavens)