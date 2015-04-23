MADRID, April 23 Spain's Abertis Infraestructuras telcoms unit Cellnex is worth up to 3.2 billion euros ($3.5 billion), not including debt, according to the initial public offering (IPO) prospectus published on Thursday.

The company will set the final price for the May 7 listing on May 5 with an initial price range of between 12 and 14 euros per share, the prospectus said.

Cellnex plans to list 55 percent of its capital, plus a greenshoe option of an additional 5.5 percent. ($1 = 0.9292 euros) (Reporting by Rodrigo de Miguel; Writing by Paul Day; Editing by Sonya Dowsett)