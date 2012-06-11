MADRID, June 11 The Bank of Spain has named
Fernando Restoy as its deputy governor, who will oversee the
country's bank restructuring fund and have a key role in
managing a European loan of up to 100 billion euros to the
country's ailing banks.
New Governor Luis Maria Linde was sworn in on Monday
following the early resignation of Miguel Angel Fernandez
Ordonez, and the Bank of Spain confirmed Restoy as his second
in-command.
Restoy will take over as head of the bank restructuring
fund, called FROB, after Spain agreed on Saturday to take on
European credit to help recapitalise some of its banks
struggling with souring property loans.
The money from European funds is likely to be paid into the
FROB, which will then oversee the capitalisation and
restructuring plans of those banks that need aid.
Spain is expected to detail the precise amount its banks
need in order to meet tough capital requirements after the
results of an independent analysis of the sector is published,
before June 21.
Restoy, an economist who already served at the bank of Spain
at the end of the nineties, was appointed deputy chairman of the
market regulator CNMV in 2008. He was also member of the
management board of the European Securities and Market Authority
(ESMA) since 2011.
