MADRID, July 28 Spanish consumer demand was buoyant at the end of the second quarter, though growth in the country's construction sector may be slowing slightly, the Bank of Spain said on Tuesday.

"Private consumer maintained a high level of dynamism," the central bank said in its economic bulletin for July and August.

On Thursday, Spain reports preliminary gross domestic product data for the second quarter that is expected to show a strong economic rebound remains on track after a long recession. (Reporting by Julien Toyer; Writing by John Stonestreet; Editing by Paul Day)