MADRID Aug 31 Spain's central government
deficit was 4.6 percent of gross domestic product (GDP) from
January to July, or 48.6 billion euros, the Treasury said on
Friday.
That was up one percentage point from the same period a year
ago, which the government said was due to a change in the timing
of transfers made to regional governments.
The central government deficit does not include the social
security system or regional accounts.
Taking into account transfers made to the country's regional
governments the deficit was 4.12 percent of GDP.
The government insisted the deficit would fall in coming
months, leaving it on target to meet its objective of 4.5
percent of gross domestic product.