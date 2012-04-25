By Nigel Davies
MADRID, April 25 Doubts remain over Spain's
ability to clean up its fiscal position and struggling bank
sector this year despite the central bank's publicity offensive
in Europe and Asia to try to dispel what it sees as myths about
the economy.
The Bank of Spain's head of banking supervision, Jose Maria
Roldan, has been visiting Singapore, Hong Kong and Tokyo this
week after talking to investors in London last week about recent
reforms the government says will improve competitiveness and
clean up the ailing banking system.
Asian investors make up around 20 percent of all
non-resident holdings in Spanish public debt, far below European
holdings, but dwarfing American investment.
In his presentation Roldan said the European Central Bank's
recent massive programme of cheap three-year loans had covered
banks' maturing debt this year and for most of 2013.
He admitted however that the ratio of bad loans held by
banks was expected to rise in coming months, after hitting their
highest level since 1994 in February.
Analysts welcomed the presentation but said more work would
have to be done to persuade investors that all was sound on the
fiscal front and in Spain's banking system, weakened by the
sinking property market.
"There are some things where we are clearly more negative
than their projections. We see very little prospect Spain will
be able to meet its fiscal target mostly because of the economic
outlook ... and they also give a very rosy view of the banking
sector", said Ebrahim Rahbari, analyst at Citi of Roldan's
presentation in London.
He said the central bank's projection of how far banks were
protected against sliding house prices failed to take into
account significant potential falls in house prices, and any
non-real estate exposure at a time when the economy was in
recession.
However, Rahbari welcomed the central bank's presentation
and said that Spain had been good at providing data to investors
during the crisis, indeed more so than other European
governments.
Roldan's tour comes as Spain's borrowing costs have jumped
after a string of communication errors by the new government
which some investors claim rekindled fears over the economy.
MISINTERPRETATIONS
Roldan also spelled out to investors what he believed were
misinterpretations over the economy, including doubts over the
size of the public deficit, which hit 8.5 percent of GDP last
year, 2.5 percentage points above target.
No figures had been hidden, and 90 percent of the deviation
seen last year was on account of falling revenues as the economy
contracted rather than higher expenditure by the outgoing
Socialists, Roldan said.
The EU's statistics office backed the country's deficit
assessment on Monday.
Yet analysts said Spain could be much more proactive in
explaining the country's reform work.
"We have seen communication deteriorate in Spain from
December. In December they said they would miss the deficit
target for the year, then straight away announced measures to
correct it. This year they said they would take more measures,
but delayed them until local elections in March," said Ricardo
Santos, economist at BNP Paribas.
Spain delayed releasing its budget until after March
elections in the populous southern region of Andalucia, in order
to avoid spooking voters.
In the end the ruling People's Party won Andalucia with only
a minority, leaving the Socialists likely to retain control over
the region in alliance with another leftist party.
Roldan, who is seen as a potential successor to Bank of
Spain Governor Miguel Angel Fernandez Ordonez when he steps down
in July, is also likely to be quizzed about the possible
creation of a bad bank in which to place banks' toxic property
assets.
Officials have denied they want to create a bad bank. But
three government and financial sources told Reuters on Monday
that banks would be forced to move all their real estate assets
into a special holding company within weeks.
On Tuesday European Central Bank policymaker Jose Manuel
Gonzalez-Paramo also backed the government to create some sort
of vehicle to segregate banks' bad property assets.