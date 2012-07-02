(Recasts, adds share price, background)
MADRID, July 2 Shares in power grid operator Red
Electrica jumped by more than 5 percent on Monday on a
media report of a takeover interest from China.
Industry Minister Jose Manuel Soria said he was unaware of
any Chinese interest in the company, whose shares were up 5.25
percent at 1524 GMT.
The report in El Mundo newspaper said that Chinese utilities
company State Grid had approached both REE and gas company
Enagas.
Spain's government holds a 20 percent stake in REE, and 5
percent in Enagas, worth a little over 1 billion euros ($1.27
billion) as of last Friday.
Spain plans to sell stakes in public companies this year to
help stabilise its public accounts and meet a tough deficit
forecast but it has repeatedly said it would retain control of
strategic assets such as energy.
China already holds a 25 percent stake in Portuguese power
grid operator REN, which it agreed to buy earlier this
year as part of Portugal's privatisation drive under an
international bailout of its economy.
Soria also said that Spanish wind turbine manufacturer
Gamesa, and the Chinese government have agreed to
jointly develop a wind power project. He gave no further details
of the deal during a radio interview.
($1 = 0.7880 euros)
(Reporting By Robert Hetz, Writing by Nigel Davies; Editing by
Julien Toyer and David Cowell)