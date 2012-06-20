* LCH.Clearnet hikes cost of holding Spanish debt
By Sonya Dowsett
MADRID, June 20 A move by Europe's biggest
clearing house that makes it less attractive for banks to hold
Spanish government debt is another blow to the country's credit
standing ahead of a Thursday bond sale but its impact is likely
to be cushioned by ECB cash.
LCH.Clearnet said late on Tuesday that it was increasing the
cost of using the country's bonds as collateral for funds raised
via its repo service. The move follows a surge in yields on
worries about Spain's finances that have not been assuaged by a
deal with its euro zone peers to bail out the country's ailing
banks, which are also major buyers of its debt.
A sharp rise in margins for holding Irish sovereign bonds by
LCH.Clearnet in late 2010 came ahead of a full-scale
international rescue. But analysts said the move was less
significant for Spain than for Ireland two years ago as lenders
remain awash with cheap European Central Bank funds.
"This illustrates the learning process that Europe is going
through," said Neil Smith, analyst at WestLB. "With each mishap
they develop a new instrument aimed at extending liquidity or
giving flexibility to lenders. The increase in clearing house
margins won't be so much of an issue this time round."
The ECB pumped a trillion euros of liquidity into lenders
shut out of money markets in two three-year tenders in December
and February, with Spanish banks amongst the biggest takers.
Clearing houses are used by banks in repurchase transactions
where bonds are exchanged for cash, sharing the risk of a
potential bond default. An increase in charges to trade Spanish
bonds reflects an increased risk that Spain will not meet its
obligations in full.
LCH.Clearnet said it would raise the initial margin on
Spanish debt with maturities of between one month and seven
years, and between 10 and 15 years. The largest move was in the
3.25-to-4.75-year sector where the charge rose to 7 percent from
5.4 percent.
But "the ECB cash has made the impact of the margin rise
less apparent", said one London-based credit strategist.
Spain is poised to make a formal request to tap a 100
billion euro ($127 billion) European credit line to recapitalise
banks suffering insurmountable losses from a property crash,
compounded by a slump in economic activity.
Two independent audits due on Thursday will estimate the
sector's funding shortfall. One financial source told Reuters
the audits will reveal banks need 60 to 70 billion euros of
extra capital.
But soaring borrowing costs show the deal for Spain's banks
has not restored confidence among investors, many whom still
expect the euro zone's fourth largest economy will require a
full-scale sovereign bailout.
The yield on Spain's 10-year government bond
has breached in recent days the 7 percent level broadly seen as
unsustainable by economists, and the country paid a euro-era
high to sell 12-month paper in an auction on Tuesday.
Borrowing costs slipped below 7 percent in Wednesday trade
but Spain is expected to pay dearly for medium- to long-term
debt at an auction on Thursday.
