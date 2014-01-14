BRIEF-Transtec applies for initiation of a protective screening procedure
* Application for the initiation of a protective screening procedure on the grounds of imminent insolvency Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
MADRID Jan 14 Spanish gaming group Codere said on Tuesday it would not make a interest payment due on Jan. 15 this year on a 2015 bond issue, adding that it was continuing debt restructuring negotiations with creditors.
The company sought protection from creditors and started talks to avoid insolvency earlier in January. (Reporting by Sarah White, Editing by Julien Toyer)
* Court orders JM appointment discharged, co wound up, Cosimo Borrelli and Jason Aleksander Kardachi appointed joint and several liquidators