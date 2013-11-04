MADRID Nov 4 Spanish property developer
Colonial, which is owned by its creditor banks, said on
Monday it is considering a capital hike or the sale of its stake
in Societe Fonciere Lyonnaise as part of the
restructuring of its syndicated debt due in 2014.
Colonial has a 1.7 billion euros ($2.29 billion)syndicated
loan from creditor banks.
In a statement to Spain's securities regulator CNMV,
Colonial said it was in talks with Villar Mir group, owned by
construction magnate Juan Miguel Villar, to possibly subscribe
the capital hike and take a non-controlling stake in Colonial.
($1 = 0.7414 euros)
(Reporting by Fiona Ortiz)