MADRID Nov 4 Spanish property developer Colonial, which is owned by its creditor banks, said on Monday it is considering a capital hike or the sale of its stake in Societe Fonciere Lyonnaise as part of the restructuring of its syndicated debt due in 2014.

Colonial has a 1.7 billion euros ($2.29 billion)syndicated loan from creditor banks.

In a statement to Spain's securities regulator CNMV, Colonial said it was in talks with Villar Mir group, owned by construction magnate Juan Miguel Villar, to possibly subscribe the capital hike and take a non-controlling stake in Colonial. ($1 = 0.7414 euros) (Reporting by Fiona Ortiz)