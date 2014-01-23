BRIEF-Woodford Patient Capital Trust net asset value drops 4 pct in 2016
* Woodford patient capital trust plc (wpct or company), announces audited financial report for year ended 31 december 2016
MADRID Jan 23 Spain's Banco Popular has sold its entire 4.6 percent stake in Colonial during a restructuring of the property firm's capital, a source familiar with the situation said, confirming a report in newspaper Expansion.
The stake is worth around 12.5 million euros. Banco Popular declined to comment.
The restructuring marks a turnaround for Colonial after Spain's 2008 real estate market crash and, with the entry of new investors, may be a sign that the property sector is recovering. (Reporting By Elisabeth O'Leary; editing by Tom Pfeiffer)
* Woodford patient capital trust plc (wpct or company), announces audited financial report for year ended 31 december 2016
* Says it has purchased 14.9 percent stake of COL Financial Group Inc