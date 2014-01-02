MADRID Jan 2 Spanish property developer Colonial, which is owned by its creditor banks, said on Thursday its board would meet to approve debt restructuring plans including a 500-million-euro ($688.97 million) capital injection from three investors.

The Villar Mir group would invest 300 million euros in Colonial, Grupo Santo Domingo 100 million euros and Amura Capital another 100 million euros, if the board approves the restructuring plan, Colonial said in a statement to Spanish securities regulator, the CNMV.

The group share trading was suspended shortly before the announcement. ($1 = 0.7257 euros) (Reporting by Fiona Ortiz; Editing by Paul Day)