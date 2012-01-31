MADRID Jan 31 Spain's two largest banks,
and Santander and BBVA are closing their
commodities trading units to focus on core business, a spokesman
and a source said, which will lead to about 15 job losses in
all.
A BBVA spokesman said 14 people worked at its commodities
desk. That compares with 104,000 on its payroll in more than 30
countries.
"This really is a tiny operation, out of which seven with a
bit of luck we'll be able to relocate, and it's part of
adjustments announced in December," he said.
A bank source said the commodities desk at Santander - the
euro zone's biggest bank - employed 13, of which five would be
reassigned.
Santander employs about 180,000 people in more than 20
countries in Europe, Latin America and Spain.
(Reporting By Martin Roberts; editing by James Jukwey)