UPDATE 1-Elliott calls for BHP board overhaul as new chairman looms
SYDNEY, June 14 Activist shareholder Elliott Management called on BHP Billiton on Wednesday to "upgrade" its board of directors as the mining giant prepares to select a new chairman.