LIVESTOCK-Hogs rebound as U.S. wholesale pork hits 2-year high

By Michael Hirtzer CHICAGO, June 13 Chicago Mercantile Exchange lean hog futures jumped as much as 2 percent on Tuesday, rebounding from losses in the previous session on support from sharply higher wholesale pork prices, traders and analysts said. Prices for U.S. pork extended gains to the highest levels in more than two years, according to U.S. Department of Agriculture data, boosted by strong retailer demand during summer grilling season, when consumers cook mo