Date GMT Company Name RIC Event
-------------------------------------------------
26/01 Banco Sabadell YEAR
26/01 Banco Sabadell CONFCALL
30/01 Amadeus DIVIDEND
31/01 Banco Santander YEAR
31/01 Banco Santander CONFCALL
02/02 BBVA YEAR
03/02 Popular YEAR
07/02 Enagas YEAR
07/02 ACS DIVIDEND
08/02 Mapfre YEAR
21/02 Gas Natural YEAR
23/02 Banco Sabadell EGM
23/02 Ferrovial YEAR
23/02 Iberdrola YEAR
23/02 Indra YEAR
24/02 Telefonica YEAR
24/02 Telefonica CONFCALL
-------------------------------------------------
Event types:
Full Year = Full year results
Q1, Q2, Q3, Q4 = Quarterly results
ANALYSTS = Analysts' meetings
AVCG = Asset value and capital gain figures
NEWSCONF = News conference
SHAREHOLDER = Shareholder meeting
CONFCALL = Conference call
TRAFFIC = Traffic figures
BOARD = Board meeting