BRIEF-Tonly Electronics' shares on trading halt
* Trading in shares of Tonly Electronics Holdings Limited will be halted at 9:00 a.m. on June 12 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says it will pay a cash dividend of 0.3 yuan per share (before tax) for 2016 to shareholders of record on June 15