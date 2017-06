BRIEF-Wolford says main shareholder group intends to sell its stake

* SAID ON FRIDAY, MAIN SHAREHOLDER GROUP OF WOLFORD, WMP FAMILIEN-PRIVATSTIFTUNG, SESAM PRIVATSTIFTUNG AND ITS UNIT "M. ERTHAL & CO." BETEILIGUNGSGESELLSCHAFT M.B.H., AS WELL AS RELATED PARTIES ANNOUNCED INTENTION TO SELL THEIR STAKE, WHICH IS A MAJORITY STAKE, IN WOLFORD AG