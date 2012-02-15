For more diaries, click between below:
Spain main events
European corporate events
Date GMT Company Name RIC Event
--------------------------------------------------
21/02 Gas Natural YEAR
21/02 Gas Natural CONFCALL
23/02 Banco Sabadell EGM
23/02 Gamesa YEAR
23/02 Gamesa CONFCALL
23/02 Ferrovial YEAR
23/02 Iberdrola YEAR
23/02 Indra YEAR
23/02 Abertis YEAR
23/02 Abertis CONFCALL
24/02 Telefonica YEAR
24/02 Telefonica CONFCALL
28/02 Acerinox YEAR
28/02 ACS YEAR
28/02 FCC YEAR
28/02 Red Electrica YEAR
28/02 Red Electrica STRATEGY
28/02 Red Electrica CONFCALL
29/02 Endesa YEAR
29/02 IAG /.L> YEAR
29/02 IAG /.L> CONFCALL
29/02 Repsol Q4
29/02 BME YEAR
29/02 OHL YEAR
29/02 OHL CONFCALL
10/03 Mapfre AGM
--------------------------------------------------
Event types:
Full Year = Full year results
Q1, Q2, Q3, Q4 = Quarterly results
ANALYSTS = Analysts' meetings
AVCG = Asset value and capital gain figures
NEWSCONF = News conference
SHAREHOLDER = Shareholder meeting
CONFCALL = Conference call
TRAFFIC = Traffic figures
BOARD = Board meeting