Date GMT Company Name RIC Event
--------------------------------------------------
27/02 Acciona YEAR
27/02 Acciona CONFCALL
27/02 Abengoa YEAR
27/02 Abengoa CONFCALL
28/02 Acerinox YEAR
28/02 Grifols YEAR
28/02 FCC YEAR
28/02 Red Electrica YEAR
28/02 Red Electrica STRATEGY
28/02 Red Electrica CONFCALL
29/02 ACS YEAR
29/02 Endesa YEAR
29/02 Ebro Foods YEAR
29/02 IAG /.L> YEAR
29/02 IAG /.L> CONFCALL
29/02 Repsol Q4
29/02 BME YEAR
29/02 OHL YEAR
29/02 OHL CONFCALL
29/02 Tecn. Reunidas YEAR
29/02 Sacyr YEAR
01/03 ACS CONFCALL
01/03 BME CONFCALL
10/03 Mapfre AGM
15/03 Bankinter AGM
16/03 BBVA AGM
21/03 Inditex YEAR
27/03 Abertis AGM
28/03 Mediaset España AGM
--------------------------------------------------
Event types:
Full Year = Full year results
Q1, Q2, Q3, Q4 = Quarterly results
ANALYSTS = Analysts' meetings
AVCG = Asset value and capital gain figures
NEWSCONF = News conference
SHAREHOLDER = Shareholder meeting
CONFCALL = Conference call
TRAFFIC = Traffic figures
BOARD = Board meeting