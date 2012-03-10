BRIEF-Reckitt Benckiser Group announces expected completion date of MJN acquisition
* Final regulatory approval has now been received in connection with recommended acquisition of Mead Johnson Nutrition Company by RB
For more diaries, click between below:
Spain main events
European corporate events
Date GMT Company Name RIC Event
--------------------------------------------------
10/03 Mapfre AGM
15/03 Bankinter AGM
16/03 BBVA AGM
21/03 Inditex YEAR
27/03 Abertis AGM
28/03 Mediaset España AGM
30/03 Enagas AGM
30/03 Ferrovial AGM
01/04 Abengoa AGM
07/04 Bankinter DIVIDEND
--------------------------------------------------
Event types:
Full Year = Full year results
Q1, Q2, Q3, Q4 = Quarterly results
ANALYSTS = Analysts' meetings
AVCG = Asset value and capital gain figures
NEWSCONF = News conference
SHAREHOLDER = Shareholder meeting
CONFCALL = Conference call
TRAFFIC = Traffic figures
BOARD = Board meeting
* Final regulatory approval has now been received in connection with recommended acquisition of Mead Johnson Nutrition Company by RB
June 12 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1330 GMT on Monday: