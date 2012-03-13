BRIEF-Besiktas reaches agreement with Flamengo for the transfer of Luiz Rhodolfo
* REACHES AGREEMENT WITH FLAMENGO REGARDING THE TRANSFER OF LUIZ RHODOLFO DINI GAITO
Date GMT Company Name RIC Event
--------------------------------------------------
15/03 Bankinter AGM
16/03 BBVA AGM
21/03 Inditex YEAR
27/03 Abertis AGM
28/03 Mediaset España AGM
30/03 Enagas AGM
30/03 Ferrovial AGM
01/04 Abengoa AGM
04/04 Acerinox DIVIDEND
07/04 Bankinter DIVIDEND
--------------------------------------------------
Event types:
Full Year = Full year results
Q1, Q2, Q3, Q4 = Quarterly results
ANALYSTS = Analysts' meetings
AVCG = Asset value and capital gain figures
NEWSCONF = News conference
SHAREHOLDER = Shareholder meeting
CONFCALL = Conference call
TRAFFIC = Traffic figures
BOARD = Board meeting
