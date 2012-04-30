BRIEF-Hilton Worldwide Holdings to replace Yahoo Inc in the S&P 500
* S&P Dow Jones indices - Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc will replace Yahoo! Inc in the S&P 500 Source text - http://bit.ly/2raCPJZ Further company coverage:
Spain main events
European corporate events
Date GMT Company Name RIC Event
--------------------------------------------------
02/05 Inditex DIV
03/05 Mediaset Q1
04/05 BME DIV
08/05 Gas Natural Q1
09/05 Amadeus Q1
10/05 Gamesa Q1
10/05 Iberdrola Q1
11/05 IAG Q1
11/05 Telefónica Q1
14/05 Telefónica AGM
24/05 Grifols AGM
24/05 Acciona AGM
24/05 Ferrovial DIV
31/05 ACS AGM
31/05 Repsol AGM
31/05 FCC AGM
31/05 Banco Sabadell AGM
--------------------------------------------------
Event types:
Full Year = Full year results
Q1, Q2, Q3, Q4 = Quarterly results
ANALYSTS = Analysts' meetings
AVCG = Asset value and capital gain figures
NEWSCONF = News conference
SHAREHOLDER = Shareholder meeting
CONFCALL = Conference call
TRAFFIC = Traffic figures
BOARD = Board meeting
* Integrated Core Strategies (US) Llc reports 6.5 pct passive stake in RH as of june 2 - sec filing Source text - http://bit.ly/2r3IQUu Further company coverage: