BRIEF-Hainan Shennong Gene Technology faces delisting risk warning
* Says it faces delisting risk warning due to suspected violations of information disclosure
For more diaries, click on the bracketed items below:
Spain main events
European corporate events
Date GMT Company Name RIC Event
--------------------------------------------------
04/05 Abengoa Q1
04/05 BME DIV
08/05 Gas Natural Q1
09/05 Amadeus Q1
10/05 Repsol Q1
10/05 Sacyr Q1
10/05 Gamesa Q1
10/05 Iberdrola Q1
11/05 IAG Q1
11/05 Telefónica Q1
11/05 Acciona Q1
11/05 FCC Q1
14/05 Telefónica AGM
24/05 Grifols AGM
24/05 Acciona AGM
24/05 Ferrovial DIV
31/05 ACS AGM
31/05 Repsol AGM
31/05 FCC AGM
31/05 Banco Sabadell AGM
04/06 Acciona DIV
--------------------------------------------------
Event types:
Full Year = Full year results
Q1, Q2, Q3, Q4 = Quarterly results
ANALYSTS = Analysts' meetings
AVCG = Asset value and capital gain figures
NEWSCONF = News conference
SHAREHOLDER = Shareholder meeting
CONFCALL = Conference call
TRAFFIC = Traffic figures
BOARD = Board meeting
* Says it faces delisting risk warning due to suspected violations of information disclosure
* Says it signs strategic cooperation agreement with PSA Peugeot Citroen on business development